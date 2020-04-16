VERNON, Vt. — A local resident has been charged following an incident involving a weapon at the Vernon Dam recreation area Tuesday night.
Authorities responded to the area at about 10 p.m. for a report of a man threatening a small group of people having a campfire, according to a Vermont State Police news release.
As Stephen Carpenter, 38, of Vernon, was making the threats, police said, it’s believed he discharged a firearm into the air five times.
Police issued Carpenter a citation for criminal threatening, and he was released. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 7.
No further information was available as of press time Thursday morning.