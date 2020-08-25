The Keene Planning Board on Monday approved a site plan for the Cheshire County Shooting Sports Education Foundation to add an indoor shooting range at its Ferry Brook Road property, which straddles the border between Keene and Sullivan. The range is currently set up for outdoor shooting only.
The foundation is looking to construct a 30- by 110-foot structure containing seven indoor shooting lanes that would be attached to a smaller building already on the property. The addition would be built entirely on the Keene side of the property.
This is the second site plan put before the planning board for this addition. The previous one, approved in 2013, has expired.
The new building would be colored to match the existing one, which is used as a clubhouse. It would be made of concrete blocks that are designed to be both bulletproof and soundproof, according to Jim Phippard of Brickstone Land Use Consultants, who represented the foundation during Monday’s meeting.
“This is for the protection of members and anyone else outside on the property,” Phippard said.
He added that the site plan approved Monday calls for a smaller building than the 26,000-square-foot structure proposed several years ago. The structure in the newly approved plan is 3,300 square feet.
The Cheshire County Shooting Sports Education Foundation has been operating since 1923, according to its website. The Keene/Sullivan range opened that same year, then known as the Ferry Brook Range.
A public hearing opened during Monday’s meeting, which was held via video conference, drew a few comments from members of the public. Chip Woodbury, a Sullivan resident whose property abuts the range, said he isn’t opposed to the addition but expressed frustration with the amount of noise already coming from the range.
He said he’s lived on his property for nearly five decades and that noise issues have gotten worse in recent years. Gunshots can be heard seven days a week for 10 to 12 hours a day, Woodbury told the board. He asked to what extent the concrete blocks to be used for the addition would stifle the sound of gunshots from within.
“I can’t even have a dinner — I can’t invite guests over without some guarantee that the range isn’t going to be operating,” he said during the hearing. “I don’t want to see it get any worse. It’s bad enough as it is.”
Woodbury noted that his cousin lives near the range as well and said this relative’s house has been hit by bullets from the range.
CCSSEF Chair Michael Hagan said the facility temporarily closed its rifle ranges and spent several thousand dollars on safety changes after the alleged incident. Those changes included raising the height of berms that border the range and prohibiting customers from using certain caliber bullets, Hagan said.
City Councilor Michael Remy, who is also a member of the planning board, said he hopes the indoor range would draw some of the patrons inside, thereby limiting the amount of noise outdoors.
Another Sullivan resident, Leslie Casey, asked about lighting that would be installed to illuminate the area around the new addition. She expressed concern about a nearby observatory that is used by a local astronomy club.
“They already have quite a problem with ambient light,” she said.
Casey suggested that the lights be shielded so as not to create unnecessary light pollution and said they need to be turned off “at a reasonable hour.”
The foundation’s site plan approval, by a unanimous vote, came with a condition requiring that exterior lights be placed on timers and turned off at the end of operations each day.
Phippard said the lights would never need to be on any later than 10 p.m., but that they could go off even earlier if necessary.
“We’re calling for full cut-off LED light fixtures,” he said. “The purpose of that is to minimize light pollution, and no uplighting would be created on the site.”
Hagan said that hours of operation for the proposed range, which would depend on volunteers’ availability, have not yet been determined.