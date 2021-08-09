The Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office has joined a national policing program for law enforcement agencies building a culture that promotes intervention by peers to prevent harm and misconduct, the department announced in a recent news release.
As part of that office’s involvement in the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project, sheriff’s deputies and court security officers will get eight hours of training on peer-intervention tactics, the release states.
The ABLE Project, which is run by Georgetown University’s law school, offers “practical, scenario-based” instruction for law enforcement officials to keep their colleagues from causing harm or making costly mistakes, according to its website. The project is supported by civil-rights advocates, academic experts and police officials from several major U.S. cities, including Baltimore and Philadelphia, its website states.
Calls for more peer intervention in law enforcement grew last year after a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd, a Black man, by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes while three other officers helped restrain Floyd and held back bystanders. Those officers are also facing charges for their roles in Floyd’s death, including aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.
ABLE training “gives officers the tools they need to overcome the innate and powerful inhibitors all individuals face when called upon to intervene in actions taken by their peers,” according to the recent news release.
Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera said joining the ABLE Project reflects his office’s commitment to keeping local communities safe.
“[To] do so, it is my responsibility to provide my deputies the tools and the training to be successful in an ever-changing society,” he said in the release.
Rivera and Chief Deputy Todd Faulkner have already been certified to provide ABLE training, the release states. The program also requires member agencies to have internal policies that ensure that intervening officers aren’t punished and that they investigate all instances in which an officer may have failed to intervene, according to the ABLE website.
Area leaders backing the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office’s inclusion in the peer-intervention program include County Administrator Chris Coates and Franklin Pierce University, whose chief diversity officer, Pierre Morton, said it helps “provide training that is moral, ethical, and just while responding to the needs of the communities in which it serves.”