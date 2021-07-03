Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera says he wants the community to have more input in his office’s hiring decisions.
Rivera said his office recently brought in a civilian panel for the first time when hiring its newest deputy, Matthew Sands.
Rivera said the idea came in response to public discussions about police transparency over the past year, including the recommendations issued by the state’s Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency.
“I said, ‘Well, what better way to show transparency as to who we hired than by having an actual civilian board that will participate in the hiring process?’ ” Rivera said in an interview Friday.
He said he asked members of an existing civilian advisory team to meet with Sands — not to “drill” him, but to have a conversation and get a sense for how he would interact with the public. The community members on the panel included a retired attorney and someone involved with local nonprofits, Rivera said.
Rivera said he doesn’t know exactly what the panel asked, since he wasn’t present. But he found the feedback helpful and plans to continue having civilian panels meet with potential candidates, he said.
Also this week, Rivera announced the retirement of Chief Deputy Sheriff Trevor Croteau and the appointment of Todd Faulkner as Croteau’s replacement.
In his 24 years with the sheriff’s office, Croteau held various roles, including “transport deputy, civil service deputy, patrol, Sergeant, Chief Deputy, and most recently, our comfort dog handler,” Rivera wrote in a news release.
Faulkner joined the sheriff’s office at the start of 2020 as a lieutenant and investigator for the N.H. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. He previously served as chief of police in Hinsdale.