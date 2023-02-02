Local organizations are providing resources for community members — and their pets — as the Monadnock Region prepares for frigid weather this weekend, with temperatures that could reach minus-16 and wind chills that could reach minus-40 overnight Friday into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. People can call 211 from anywhere in the state to get help.
Keene
The city of Keene posted on Facebook that anyone experiencing homelessness should call 211 or call the Keene Human Services office at 603-357-9809 as soon as possible to make temporary housing arrangements.
In collaboration with the city and St. James Episcopal Church and the United Church of Christ in Keene, Hundred Nights shelter will have additional beds temporarily available during the dangerously cold weather. The shelter at 17 Lamson St. has been almost at capacity this season, Executive Director Mindy Cambiar said.
“We have cots. We’ll have bottled water, we’ll have hot chocolate, we’ll have snacks ... we don’t want anyone outside,” Cambiar said Thursday.
People can also call Cambiar’s cellphone for information at 603-667-1481 or call Operations Director Jeff Nass at 603-852-4505.
In addition, Hundred Nights’ Open Doors Resource Center is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kürt Blomquist, Keene’s public works director and emergency management director, said the city is reminding residents to prepare for the below-zero temperatures, including by running faucets to ensure pipes don’t freeze, bringing pets inside and checking on neighbors to make sure they’re staying safe and warm.
Colleen Manzi, marketing director for the Keene Family YMCA, said the Y, at 200 Summit Road, is always open to people who lose power to go “hang out, sit by the fire and use the Wi-Fi and showers.”
The Keene Public Library is also open Monday and Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Swanzey
Joe DiRusso, Swanzey’s deputy emergency management director, said Thursday there were no plans yet for a warming center this weekend, but the town is prepared to open one if need be. He said if a warming shelter is needed, the likely location is Whitcomb Hall at 17 Main St. in Swanzey. A secondary location would be at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School at 580 Old Homestead Highway (Route 32).
The Monadnock Humane Society at 101 West Swanzey Road will have its doors open to pets that need a warm and safe space during the weekend, no questions asked and at no cost, through its Animal Safety Net program. To speak with a Monadnock Humane Society counselor, call 603-354-4004.
Winchester
Winchester Town Administrator Karey Miner said the town is “prepared to open [a warming shelter] if necessary.” The warming shelter would be at the ELMM Community Center at 21 Durkee St.
Miner also said that emergency management for the town will be on standby over the weekend.
Brattleboro
The town plans to open two warming shelters, according to the fire department: Brattleboro Recreation and Parks at 207 Main St. will be open Friday until 7 p.m. and Saturday until 3 p.m., and Brooks Memorial Library at 224 Main St. will be open on Friday until 6 p.m. and Saturday until 5 p.m.
Groundworks at 54 South Main St. has day programs running from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Beds can be reserved for the night starting at 9 a.m. Anyone needing to get out of the cold can visit Groundworks anytime Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Youth Services in Brattleboro can be contacted at 802-257-0361, extension 0, before 4 p.m. for emergency housing for people ages 12 through 23. After 4 p.m., contact the Youth Services hotline at 866-888-4498.
