N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes has picked up the endorsement of the New Hampshire branch of Sheet Metal Workers Local 17 in his run for governor, the Feltes campaign announced recently.
“The Sununu administration has repeatedly left workers and working families behind, it’s time for a change,” Feltes said in a prepared statement. “With the help of the New Hampshire Sheet Metal Workers, we’re going to build an economic recovery that works for everybody, and a government where all voices are valued.”
Feltes and N.H. Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, both Concord Democrats, are vying for their party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state primary Sept. 8. Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican from Newfields, is seeking a third term against intraparty challenges by Nobody, a Keene resident known as Rich Paul before legally changing his name, and Karen Testerman of Franklin.
Darryl W. Perry of Manchester and Bill Fortune of Lee have filed declarations of intent to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot as third-party candidates.