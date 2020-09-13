Before his 60th birthday next summer, Robert Forcier wanted to do something meaningful. So the Keene native decided on a benefit bike ride from the Elm City to Boston for a cause close to his heart — cancer clinical trials.
Several of Forcier's friends have succumbed to the disease over the years, he explained, and many of them received treatment at Boston's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
As a tribute to them, Forcier is embarking on the two-day bike ride, which will benefit the institute, starting Thursday.
"My inspiration just comes from being alive and being well, and not everyone can say this at this point," he said. "You got to live every day like you mean it."
This will be Forcier's longest bike ride to date, totaling just over 100 miles. The farthest he's gone before has been on trips to Walpole and Swanzey of about 30 miles.
And he admitted he's a bit nervous for the journey, as he has been through some health issues himself.
Forcier has only one lung and a hole in his diaphragm after having a tumor — which was benign — removed in 2008, followed by eight months of home care for his recovery. Because of this, he retired early from his job as an electrical engineer at Lockheed Martin in Nashua.
"Most of this is out of sheer determination," Forcier said of his upcoming bike ride. "To have someone who is disabled do this is pretty cool."
To help build his stamina, he has been biking up and down hills on Leverett and Castle streets, near his house, as well as on the Cheshire Rail Trail.
He also has arrangements to stay at an inn in Bolton, Mass., at the halfway mark to rest up, and a group of friends will be on stand-by in case something goes wrong and he needs a ride.
Once he arrives in Boston he will visit his cousin — who thinks he is "crazy" for doing this, Forcier said — until Sunday, and then likely take the bus back home.
He's been raising money toward his $2,000 goal for about three weeks, with $480 collected as of Saturday.
In addition, Forcier said, several Keene businesses have been lending him a helping hand. Jakes' 5 Star Convenience Store owner Dhruv Patel wrote Forcier a check for $500 to put toward benefit t-shirts, which are being made by Beeze Tees.
The shirts will say "Barefoot Bob's Big Boston Bike Benefit Bonanza" — a nod to his habit of walking around town without shoes.
Forcier is also having his bike tuned at 365 Cycle in Keene before the ride.
The t-shirts, as well as wristbands with the same text, will be for sale this week, costing $20 and $5 respectively. Forcier said they can be purchased at Jake's 5 Star on Roxbury Street until they are gone.
Selling them all should bring Forcier close to his fundraising goal, he said. The money will be sent directly to Dana-Farber through the Pan-Mass Challenge — an annual bike ride based in Needham, Mass., that benefits the Boston institution.
If all goes well with the ride, Forcier said, it likely won't be his last.
His father — who gave Forcier the bicycle he'll be using — was recently diagnosed with dementia, so next year Forcier wants to do another benefit ride for dementia research.
"It's another disease that I hate seeing," he said, "and it's one that is a lot less researched than cancer, so I want to help if I can."