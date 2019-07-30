SHARON — Three people, including an infant, were taken to the hospital following a crash on Route 123 Friday, according to police.
Peterborough police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 123 and Nashua Road just after 3:30 Friday afternoon, according to Chief Scott Guinard.
Eric Walker, 38, of Montreal, Canada, was driving north on Route 123 in a 2018 Toyota RAV-4 at the time, Guinard said. A 2013 Toyota Highlander driven by Nancy Brown, 60, of Lyndeborough, was traveling east on Nashua Road.
Brown failed to stop at the stop sign before crossing Route 123, and her vehicle collided with the driver's side of Walker's vehicle, according to Guinard. The impact caused Walker's car to roll over and land upright, the chief said.
Walker and his two passengers, Alexandrea Marceau, 27, of Quebec City, and an infant for whom Guinard did not have a name or age, were able to get out of the vehicle on their own, he said. There was no obvious injury, but the three were taken to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough to be checked, he said.
Brown was not injured, Guinard said, and was issued a citation for failing to stop at a stop sign. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.
"It’s an intersection that, over the years, we’ve had quite a few accidents there," Guinard said. "And usually it’s a case where people neglect to stop for the stop signs."