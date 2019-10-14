SHARON — A Temple man was flown to a hospital in Lebanon Saturday after the truck he was driving collided with a utility pole and then a tree, according to police.
Peterborough police responded to a report of a crash on Jarmany Hill Road in Sharon just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Chief Scott Guinard. Officers determined Eric Beckmann, 34, of Temple was driving east in a 2002 Ford pickup truck when his vehicle left the road and hit a utility pole, splitting it in half. The truck continued east and struck a large tree head-on, Guinard said.
Damage to the utility pole caused a power outage in the area, Guinard said. According to Kaitlyn Woods, a spokeswoman with Eversource, only two customers in Sharon were affected, and power was restored by 7:45 p.m.
Beckmann was taken to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, then flown by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, according to Guinard, who said he suffered "a great deal of internal injuries."