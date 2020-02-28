PETERBOROUGH — A group of local artists, formed in response to the Sharon Arts Center’s closure last summer, will update the community on its efforts at a meeting Tuesday.
The Sharon center and its affiliated gallery in Peterborough closed as part of a merger between Henniker-based New England College and the Manchester-based N.H. Institute of Art. The Sharon Arts Center had merged with the latter institution in 2012.
The “Sharing Arts” steering committee has been working to fill the resulting gap. On Tuesday, the group will share several updates, including the MAxT Makerspace in Peterborough’s providing administrative support; the possibility of sharing classroom and gallery space with the Dublin School; and MAxT’s efforts to build a makerspace primarily for ceramics, according to a news release from the Keene nonprofit organization Arts Alive!
At the meeting, which follows a similar conversation four months ago, the committee hopes to “gain community support and share upcoming opportunities to engage with new programming,” according to the release.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture at 19 Grove St. in Peterborough. Those interested in attending can RSVP at monadnockartsalive.org/changes-in-our-arts-community#community-conversation-4.