U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen cruised to the Democratic nomination Tuesday night over two challengers.
Shaheen, a former governor, is running for her third term in the Senate. She will face Republican Bryant “Corky” Messner of Wolfeboro in the Nov. 3 general election.
According to the Associated Press, Shaheen, of Madbury, earned 94 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s primary. Paul Krautmann of Keene, a retired dentist and U.S. Army veteran, received 4 percent, while Tom Alciere of Nashua won 2 percent.
Justin O’Donnell of Nashua and Thomas Sharpe V of Salem have also filed declarations of intent to run in the general election as third-party candidates.