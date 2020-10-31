U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen made one last stop in Keene ahead of Tuesday’s election, where she was joined by area Democrats in urging locals to get out and vote.
During the event Friday afternoon, Shaheen focused on the nation’s and New Hampshire’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. She also highlighted a number of platform points she plans to pursue if she’s victorious in her run for a third term, according to a news release issued by the N.H. Democratic Party later that afternoon.
“We’re here just four days away from Election Day, and the stakes could not be higher,” Shaheen, a Democrat, said in a prepared statement. “But the choice is clear. If we elect Democrats all the way down the ballot, we can recover from this pandemic and protect and expand access to affordable health care. We can confront the climate crisis and invest in clean energy jobs that will strengthen our economy.”
She also advocated for the protection of women’s reproductive rights, addressing high student debt burdens and expanding access to higher learning.
Before her election to the Senate in 2008, she served as New Hampshire’s governor, and is the first woman in the United States to be elected as both a governor and a U.S. senator.
On Tuesday, she’ll face a challenge from Bryant “Corky” Messner, a Wolfeboro Republican and businessman. Also on the ballot in the U.S. Senate race is Justin O’Donnell, of Nashua, who is running as a Libertarian.
JoAnn Fenton, a Democratic activist who hosted Shaheen at her Keene home on Friday, commended the senator on her years of work on behalf of Granite Staters.
“She’s worked for decades on behalf of all of us,” Fenton said, according to the release. “And she’s one of the hardest working public servants I’ve ever seen.”
Other area Democrats at Friday’s event included state Sen. Jay Kahn of Keene, who is running for re-election and said this year’s Democratic ticket is packed with strong candidates, particularly Joe Biden for president and his running-mate, Kamala Harris.
“They’re going to hit the ground running in the White House and it’s going to mean a lot of change, a lot of improvement — lift people up, not tear people down, unify our nation, not divide our nation,” Kahn said, according to the release. “That’s what we’re looking for in the big change at the top of the ticket. And it’s so important that we have a U.S. Senate that has Jeanne Shaheen and other Democrats being elected to Congress to represent us and to bring some change.”