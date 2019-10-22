U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is scheduled to be in Keene Friday to rally support for City Councilor Mitchell H. "Mitch" Greenwald's mayoral campaign.
Shaheen, a Democrat, plans to kick off canvassing and phone banking at Greenwald's real estate business, Greenwald Realty, at 55 Main St. starting at 4 p.m.
Those interested in attending can RSVP online on the Facebook event hosted by the Cheshire County Democrats at https://www.facebook.com/events/2406766512972929 or via email to mg4mayor@gmail.com.
Greenwald is running against fellow City Councilor George S. Hansel in the race to succeed outgoing Mayor Kendall W. Lane. The election is Nov. 5.
Greenwald is a registered Democrat and Hansel is a Republican, though Keene’s charter says that all city primary and general elections “shall be non-partisan in nature” and that ballots shall not indicate a candidate’s party affiliation.
In Manchester — which also has non-partisan municipal elections — Shaheen has endorsed and stumped for Mayor Joyce Craig, a Democrat running for reelection.