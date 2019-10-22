U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., shakes hands during a visit to Peterborough in 2015.

 Bill Gnade

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is scheduled to be in Keene Friday to rally support for City Councilor Mitchell H. "Mitch" Greenwald's mayoral campaign. 

Shaheen, a Democrat, plans to kick off canvassing and phone banking at Greenwald's real estate business, Greenwald Realty, at 55 Main St. starting at 4 p.m.

Those interested in attending can RSVP online on the Facebook event hosted by the Cheshire County Democrats at https://www.facebook.com/events/2406766512972929 or via email to mg4mayor@gmail.com.

Greenwald is running against fellow City Councilor George S. Hansel in the race to succeed outgoing Mayor Kendall W. Lane. The election is Nov. 5.

Greenwald is a registered Democrat and Hansel is a Republican, though Keene’s charter says that all city primary and general elections “shall be non-partisan in nature” and that ballots shall not indicate a candidate’s party affiliation.

In Manchester — which also has non-partisan municipal elections — Shaheen has endorsed and stumped for Mayor Joyce Craig, a Democrat running for reelection. 

