Campaign surrogates for U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's campaign will stump in downtown Keene on Tuesday, with a focus on health care.
The event, scheduled for 11 a.m. in Central Square, will feature former state Sen. Molly Kelly; Dr. Carl Dematteo, chairman of the Cheshire County Democrats; and Swanzey resident Gene Faltus, according to a news release from the campaign.
Faltus, who is battling cancer, plans to talk about his experience with health care and his need for the Affordable Care Act to stay intact. He also spoke in a video played at the Democratic National Convention in August. Kelly and Dematteo also plan to speak about the ACA.
Those who wish to attend must wear masks, the release says, and hand sanitizer will be provided. Shaheen herself is not expected to attend.
Shaheen, a Democrat, is running against Republican Corky Messner. The two clashed over the Affordable Care Act in a debate last week.