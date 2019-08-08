The Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire has endorsed U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in her 2020 re-election bid, the campaign announced Wednesday.
The union’s endorsement is the earliest in its history for a U.S. Senate race, the Democrat’s campaign said in a news release.
Wearing their union colors of black and yellow, union members joined Shaheen in Nashua Wednesday morning for a ceremony marking the endorsement.
“Professional fire fighters of this state have always stood by people who have stood by us,” union President Bill McQuillen said in the release. “Senator Shaheen has never let us down.”
The endorsement announcement from her campaign highlighted Shaheen’s history of advocating for firefighter safety regulations and federal grants, and combating PFAS water contamination.
Shaheen, who formerly served as governor of New Hampshire, is running for a third term in the Senate. With no primary challenger announced yet, she would face the winner of the Republican primary, in which retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc; former N.H. House speaker Bill O’Brien; and former U.S. House candidate Andy Martin have officially declared their candidacies.
— Jake Lahut, Sentinel Staff