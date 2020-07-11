U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., has been endorsed by both the League of Conservation Voters and the National Wildlife Federation Action Fund in her bid for re-election, her campaign announced in a news release.
The endorsements were made Wednesday during a roundtable event in North Hampton, the release says.
“Senator Shaheen has been a strong advocate for protecting New Hampshire’s environment throughout her time in public life, from protecting the Great Bay to leading the fight to permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) with the recent passage of the Great American Outdoors Act,” Rob Werner, New Hampshire’s state director of the League of Conservation Voters, said in an endorsement statement provided by the campaign.
Shaheen, who formerly served as New Hampshire’s governor, is running for a third term in the U.S. Senate.
She is being challenged in the Sept. 8 primary by Democrats Tom Alciere of Hudson and Paul J. Krautmann of Keene. Republicans Gerard Beloin of Colebrook, Don Bolduc of Stratham, Andy Martin of Manchester and Bryant “Corky” Messner of Woleboro are also seeking the seat.
Justin O’Donnell of Nashua and Thomas Sharpe V of Salem have filed declarations of intent to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot as third-party candidates.