U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., is scheduled to visit the Elm City today, to discuss legislation on substance-use disorders and to meet with community members.
After giving remarks at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard this morning, Shaheen is slated to hold a roundtable this afternoon at County Hall in Keene.
The discussion will focus on the Turn the Tide Act Shaheen introduced last month, which her office says would provide $63 billion over a decade for treatment, prevention and to help ease provider workforce issues. The roundtable is set to start at 2:30 p.m. in the Stillman Rogers Conference Room on the second floor of the building at 12 Court St.
Next, Shaheen will head to The Community Kitchen on Mechanic Street at 3:45 p.m. She plans to tour the facility and meet with staff and area residents, according to a news release from her office.
Shaheen’s visit comes on the heels of events in the area earlier this week featuring fellow New Hampshire Democrats U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster.