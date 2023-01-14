Hobby Lobby recently opened in Keene, bringing an expansive array of craft supplies, fabrics and home décor.
But along with a folk-style inventory that includes wall hangings with slogans like “love is patient, love is kind,” it comes with a loaded history that’s prompted debate among area residents about its politics and business practices and led some to boycott it altogether.
Hobby Lobby, headquartered in Oklahoma City, opened its Keene location Jan. 6 in the West Street Shopping Center, in the 56,000 square-foot building that previously housed JCPenny.
That the store’s arrival, in an era of deep political polarization, would divide locals quickly became obvious. A Sentinel brief in November about its opening timeline drew more than 800 comments on Facebook, ranging from people accusing Hobby Lobby of being racist, sexist and anti-LGBTQ+ to others arguing the new store could boost the local economy and increase commercial diversity.
Still others responded to criticism about the company with comments like “no one cares” or “get a life.”
“I am more than appalled that this company has the right to come into our community (and this community allowed it) that insists it is progressive, accepting and inclusive,” Sullivan resident Leslie Evans wrote in a letter to The Sentinel in December.
Among several other headline-making actions by the company, Evans pointed to a case in 2012, when Hobby Lobby sued the federal government for the right to deny contraceptive coverage to employees. The company’s founder, David Green, is well known for his Christian roots and, according to The New York Times, argued that requiring the company to provide contraception imposed a substantial burden on his religious liberty. Two years later, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in Hobby Lobby’s favor.
“Most of us work hard for our money and some of us don’t care where we spend it,” Evans said in her letter to the editor. “Where I spend my money matters.”
Mari Brunner, Keene senior city planner, explained in a phone interview Friday that the city can’t block a business coming in based on political or religious beliefs.
“What the city is looking at is do they comply with local regulations and then do they comply with the state building and fire codes?”
The Sentinel was unable to reach an owner of the West Street Shopping Center or Hobby Lobby itself for comment.
Keene resident Terri O’Rorke has taken to protesting the store at 381 West St. and called the company discriminatory against women and members of the LGBTQ+ community.
In August 2021, an Illinois appellate court upheld a decision that Hobby Lobby violated state anti-discrimination law by denying a transgender employee access to the women’s restroom.
“I do not and will not shop there,” O’Rorke wrote in an email Friday. “My ‘take’ is to try to educate people, but only if they want to know and learn. I would never presume to tell anyone where to shop or dine. But if asked, I will answer to the best of my ability.”
O’Rorke has been joined in her protesting efforts by Democratic City Councilor Bobby Williams, who wrote in a blog post earlier this month that demonstrators are trying to encourage people to spend their money locally instead of at Hobby Lobby.
“There is nothing we can do to stop Hobby Lobby from coming to Keene, but we can help them be less profitable,” he wrote.
Area residents have also voiced concerns that Hobby Lobby squeezed out Jo-Ann Fabrics, a longtime fixture of the same plaza, due to a clause in Hobby Lobby’s lease limiting the presence of competitors. The Sentinel previously reported that Jo-Ann’s was expected to fully close Jan. 22 after occupying the space since the 1980s.
It is unclear whether Hobby Lobby’s lease factored into Jo-Ann’s closure or if it would apply to existing businesses in the plaza.
Among those who have been more welcoming to the new store are Spofford resident Kate Day.
“Hobby Lobby sells crafts and more, if you want the products buy them, if not go somewhere else,” Day, a former chairwoman of the Cheshire County Republican Committee, wrote in an email Friday.
The store will attract commerce for other businesses, “while providing competitive retail wages for workers,” she said.
A news release the company sent in December stated that full-time Hobby Lobby employees would be paid $18.50 an hour while part-time employees would be paid an hourly rate of $13.
New Hampshire, without a minimum wage of its own, relies on the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour. According to Indeed, an employment website with job listings, the average hourly retail wage in the state is around $15.
“It’s not a good look for the Keene area to have [protesters] who discriminate against Hobby Lobby because of an owner’s religious faith,” Day said.
Around 10 shoppers outside the store declined to speak with a Sentinel reporter Wednesday.
Erica Trombley, a Troy resident, said she’s been redoing her living room and was shopping for wall prints. She said she prefers Hobby Lobby’s décor options to other stores in the area.
“This is my third trip back in the last week,” she said.
When asked about the debate over Hobby Lobby’s local arrival, Trombley said she doesn’t like to get involved with it.
“What [store] comes here, comes here and what goes, goes and that’s how life rolls,” she said. “I think you come and get what you need, and you go home. You do the same thing at the grocery store.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.