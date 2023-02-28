An eye-catching quilt now greets Keene Public Library visitors as they walk between Heberton Hall and the main library: a heart with every color in the rainbow represented in an "explosion" pattern.
Stitched by the Sewful Stitchers, the sewing ministry at St. James Episcopal Church, it's known as the "Exploding Heart Pride Quilt" and aims to celebrate diversity and LGBTQ youth in the Keene community, a plaque near the quilt states. St. James donated the quilt to the library nearly four weeks ago, the church said in a Facebook post.
A small group of library trustees and church members gathered at the library Tuesday afternoon to commemorate the quilt's display.
"St. James donated the quilt to the Keene Public Library so the community could view and appreciate it, and the Keene Public Library shares the quilt's sentiment of diversity and inclusion," Assistant Library Director Susan Bloom said in a short address at the commemoration.
Deb Ganley, of Keene, leads the church's sewing ministry and was one of four members behind the project, which they created for the Elm City's first-ever Keene Pride festival this past September.
"We wanted to represent all the colors; that was really important to us," Ganley said. "... And I wanted to have bright, bold colors that stand up against the white [background] so they would really show up."
Ganley said the sewing ministry launched early last year, with its first project to create placemats to support people receiving Meals on Wheels through Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services (HCS) in Keene.
"There's over 400 people who receive Meals on Wheels food ... in the Keene area serviced out of HCS, and so we made 300 placemats," she said. "We're getting to the end of that project and then we'll be starting next year's pride quilt for fall."
Closer examination of the quilt reveals even more hearts, which Ganley said church member Janice Roy added through a technique called longarm quilting. The technique involves a machine sewing three layers of fabric together at once, according to hobby website Quilter's Review.
Among those at the gathering was Rev. Elsa Worth of St. James, whose presence was also personal. Worth's daughter, Emelia, died by suicide in 2017 at age 18 after announcing she was transgender.
Worth said she has shared her daughter's story in testifying against New Hampshire bills restricting gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
"[The quilt] is a gift to be able to show our support as a community to kids who are not necessarily feeling that support everywhere," Worth said.
Funds generated from a raffle contest themed around the quilt raised more than $1,300 in support of Pride in Motion, the church said on its Facebook page. Pride in Motion is a summer camp for 6th- to 8th-graders created by Keene State College professor Melanie Adams.
Through the camp, Adams said she provides exercise and fitness options to LGBTQ youth. These include activities like aerobic drumming, nature walks and dancing, according to Keene State's website.
Adams said she founded Pride in Motion after working on a research project. One participant was a 14-year-old exploring his gender identity who inspired the purpose of the camp, she said.
"Knowing that children who are dealing with gender dysphoria ... would be improved if they can move their body a little bit more," she explained. "Exercise is good for anxiety and depression, but the world in which we do exercise is very binary in gender."
She said she's seen other kids lacking inclusive exercise opportunities disregard getting involved in sports by middle school, and she hopes to run the camp each summer after success last year.
"That's basically how we teach children to move their bodies is through sports, so if automatically we've decided you can't participate in a sport because of your gender, we have to find other options for kids," Adams said.
The quilt will be on display at the Keene Public Library indefinitely, Bloom said.
