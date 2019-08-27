About two weeks of sewer rehabilitation work on parts of West Street and Park Avenue in Keene is slated to commence this morning, according to the city’s public works department.
The work involves lining sewer pipes and manholes and will be conducted by Green Mountain Pipeline Services on West Street between Pearl and Blossom streets and on Park Avenue between West and Russell streets.
The work area will be marked and barricaded, and the public works department advises motorists and pedestrians alike to heed traffic instructions and be cautious near construction equipment. People in vehicles and on foot might experience minor travel disruptions, including sidewalk and lane closures, according to a news release.
Questions can be directed to the public works office at 352-6550.