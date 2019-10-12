About two months of drainage- and sewer-main replacement work along Marlboro Street in Keene is scheduled to kick off this coming week as part of the city's Marlboro Street Rehabilitation Project.
For most of the work's duration, traffic will be reduced to one-way alternating, with vehicles directed by flaggers, according to a news release from Keene's public works department.
The work will be done by SUR Construction West.
This coming week, workers plan to put up signage, install manholes and sewer pipe and ready materials and equipment, the release says, noting that disruption of utility service isn't planned at this point.
Water mains are slated to be replaced in the spring.
Questions can be directed to the public works office at 352-6550.