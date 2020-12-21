Several area restaurants that had closed temporarily after a staff member at each tested positive for COVID-19 have reopened.
The Stage Restaurant & Cafe in Keene, Elm City Brewing Co. in Keene and A1 Pizza & Grill in Hinsdale all reported their reopening on Facebook last week.
All had announced earlier this month that they would be temporarily closed after learning of an employee’s positive test for the novel coronavirus and would reopen only when they felt it safe to do so.
”We want to thank you all for the well wishes and support through this storm!!!” A1 Pizza & Grill said in a Dec. 16 Facebook post about how the restaurant would open that day. “We can’t wait to see you all and serve you again!!!”
Granita Enoteca also closed temporarily after a recently furloughed employee notified the team that she’d tested positive for the virus, according to the Keene restaurant’s operations manager. As of Sunday, its website said it was open for takeout and delivery.