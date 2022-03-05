COVID vaccine
Metro Creative Connection

Monadnock Region residents have several opportunities this month to get their first, second or booster COVID-19 vaccine.

These clinics — run by the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network, which is overseeing the area’s vaccination efforts — are free and appointments aren’t required. Anyone 5 and older can receive the first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The Pfizer booster shot is available to anyone 12 and older.

The first, second and booster dose of the Moderna vaccine, as well as the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, are available for anyone 18 and older.

Here’s a list of the upcoming clinics:

Temple Town Hall

9 Main St., Temple

Tuesday, March 8, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monadnock Community Hospital’s New Ipswich clinic

871 Turnpike Road, New Ipswich

Wednesday, March 9, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments and walk-ins are accepted for this clinic. To make an appointment, contact Jane Parayil at jparayil@cheshire-med.com or 803-1326.

Keene State College

LP Young Student Center, 1st Floor

Parking is available in any of the lots on campus.

Wednesday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Harrisville Library

7 Canal St., Harrisville

Thursday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Grapevine

4 Aiken St., Antrim

Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fixed vaccination site

The state-run fixed vaccination site at 27 Key Road in Keene, next to Advance Auto Parts, is open daily, from noon to 7 p.m. Appointments are not required.

Homebound

If you are homebound and need a shot, call the N.H. DHHS Homebound Call Center at 603-338-9292, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or fill out the online form at www.onsitenh.com/vaccine.

For more information and resources about COVID-19, visit sentinelsource.com/news/coronavirus.

For additional opportunities to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, visit your local pharmacy’s website, call your doctor or book an appointment through the state at vaccines.nh.gov or by calling its hotline at 2-1-1.

Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @OBelangerKS.

Tags

Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.