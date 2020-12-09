Several more local bars and restaurants have closed temporarily due to employees testing positive for COVID-19, or showing symptoms of the viral respiratory illness.
On Wednesday, The Stage Restaurant & Cafe in downtown Keene said in a Facebook post it had decided to close to give all employees time to be tested after one had received a positive result for COVID-19.
"We will reopen only once we feel that it is completely safe to do so," the post says. "As always, we are truly appreciative of your support during these difficult times and we look forward to dining with you again soon."
Nearby 21 Bar & Grill closed Tuesday because one of the restaurant's 16 staff members was experiencing mild COVID-19-like symptoms, co-owner Beth Wood said Wednesday. The bar announced the temporary closure in a Facebook post Tuesday.
Wood said 21's entire staff will be tested for COVID-19 as a precaution.
"We won’t reopen until we know that we’re safe to," she said.
In a Zoom meeting Wednesday during which local restaurant personnel discussed COVID-era challenges, Granita Enoteca's operations manager described the Keene eatery's temporary closure after a recently furloughed employee tested positive for the virus.
Operations Manager Moe Kelly said the business will remain closed until next week, so employees have a chance to get tested. So far, she said no one is showing symptoms and all other employee tests have been negative.
"The owners want to stay closed until the quarantine days are over, just to be careful," she said in the meeting. "We're bringing in a cleaning crew, just in case, and we're cleaning the whole restaurant, but everything will be back open on [Dec. 17]."
Meanwhile, A1 Pizza & Grill in Hinsdale has also shut its doors for time being. In a Facebook post Wednesday, the restaurant said a team member had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A1's post says it will not reopen until it's "absolutely safe" to do so.
"Thank you for your continuous support through [these] difficult times!" the post says. "Transparency and the well being of our team and our community members will always be our priority!!"
All of these announcements come on the heels of similar ones last week by Cobblestone Alehouse and Elm City Brewing Co., both of Keene. In a Facebook post, Cobblestone said it had closed until an employee with COVID-like symptoms gets their test results and would post again when the restaurant determines it's safe to open. In its own post, Elm City Brewing said an employee had tested positive for the virus and that its closure until further notice would give the restaurant "ample time to ensure the safety of both our staff and our guests."
Phone calls to Cobblestone and Elm City Brewing on Wednesday night were unanswered, and neither establishment had announced on their respective Facebook pages that they'd reopened. The voicemail message at Elm City Brewing still said the brewery had closed due to the employee's positive test, as did the restaurant's website.