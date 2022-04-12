There are several opportunities in the coming weeks for Monadnock Region residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine or booster.
On Saturday, the state’s mobile vaccine van will be at the Peterborough Fire Department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
All three vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — will be available for anyone age 5 and older. Booster shots will be available for those 12 and up, and second boosters will be available to those who qualify, including people age 50 and older.
Those who get vaccinated can also take a tour of the Summer Street station, the post says.
The Greater Monadnock Public Health Network — which oversees the area’s vaccination efforts — is also hosting two clinics later this month.
The first is April 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dublin Community Center at 1123 Main St.
The second will be held April 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Richmond Public Library at 19 Winchester Road.
First and second doses of all three vaccines will be offered at both clinics, as well as the first round of booster shots.
For additional opportunities to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, visit your local pharmacy’s website or book an appointment through the state atvaccines.nh.govor by calling its hotline at 2-1-1.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
