The Greater Monadnock Public Health Network has scheduled several COVID-19 vaccine clinics in area towns in coming weeks.
The network — which has been overseeing the region’s vaccination efforts — announced upcoming local clinic dates on Facebook, for people receiving first and second doses. Third-dose shots will not be available.
The first clinic is slated for Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Outlaw Brewing Co. on Scotland Road in Winchester.
People can make an appointment at cheshiremed.org/vaccines, according to the post. Walk-ins will also be accepted while supplies last.
Anyone age 12 and older is able to get inoculated, but those between 12 and 17 must have a parent or guardian provide consent, either when registering or in person at the clinic.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only vaccine authorized for 12 to 15-year-olds.
Other clinic dates are:
Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the public health network’s site at 62 Maple Ave. in Keene.
Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Winchester Pickle Festival on Main Street.
Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole.
This article has been changed to remove a clinic at Keene State College that is not open to the general public.