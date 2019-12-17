A Keene man sentenced to prison on domestic violence and other charges is among those whose cases were resolved in Cheshire County Superior Court in recent weeks.
Kyle R. Fluette, 29, pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree assault — domestic violence, a felony; two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence; and obstructing the report of a crime, also a misdemeanor. On June 23 in Keene, according to the charges, Fluette choked an intimate partner, grabbed her wrist and pushed her, and took her phone so she could not call the police.
Fluette also pleaded guilty to theft by unauthorized taking for stealing two pairs of sunglasses, a Fitbit watch and a Nintendo accessory from Target in Keene in March. Though the domestic violence and theft allegations appear unrelated, the two cases were combined for the purposes of sentencing.
Fluette was sentenced to two to four years in N.H. State Prison. He was credited for 129 days served while awaiting the outcome of his case. He can ask a judge to suspend one year of his minimum prison sentence upon completing substance misuse treatment at the prison.
Fines totaling $150 were imposed, in addition to a combined $620 fine and penalty assessment that was suspended for two years on condition of good behavior. He was also ordered to pay $199.99 in restitution for the phone he took from his intimate partner. The items from Target were recovered, according to sentencing documents.
Others recently sentenced include:
Terrell O. Peterson, 21, of Keene pleaded guilty to domestic violence and two counts of criminal mischief, all misdemeanors. Prosecutors dropped felony charges of second-degree assault — domestic violence and criminal mischief as part of a plea agreement.
According to the charges, Peterson choked an intimate partner by using his arms to apply pressure to the person’s neck on June 18 in Keene. On the same day, he shattered a window of that person’s car and damaged the knob on the door leading to the person’s apartment.
Peterson was sentenced to 31 days in jail, which he served while awaiting the outcome of his case. He was sentenced to two additional jail terms that were suspended on condition of good behavior — a one-year sentence suspended for five years and an 11-month sentence suspended for four years. The suspended sentences would run consecutively if imposed. He was also ordered to serve three years of probation, get domestic-violence and anger-management evaluations, pay restitution for the car and doorknob totaling $3,117, and pay a $50 fine.
In two separate cases resolved at the same time, David Hathaway, 37, of Keene pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and two counts of receiving stolen property, all felonies, in addition to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.
According to the charges, Hathaway entered a Keene State College dormitory intending to commit theft and drove a stolen 1999 Toyota Corolla while impaired, both on April 5. On June 30, additional charges stated, Hathaway burglarized a home in Keene and possessed a stolen Lexus.
Hathaway was sentenced to nine months in jail and was credited for 131 days served awaiting the resolution of his case. An additional one year in jail and two to four years in N.H. State Prison were suspended for five years on condition of good behavior. On release from jail, he is to participate in the Cheshire County Drug Court. On successfully finishing drug court, Hathaway can ask a judge to reduce his five-year probation term to three years.
Hathaway’s license was suspended for nine months. He was ordered to pay $620 in fines and penalties, and restitution of $322 to the homeowner he burglarized.
Amanda D. Moore, 37, of Hinsdale pleaded guilty to felony counts of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and bail jumping. According to the charges, Moore and Heather D. Wentworth entered an apartment on Hancock Street in February with the intent to commit theft. Moore also knowingly failed to appear in Cheshire County Superior Court on Sept. 11 for a dispositional conference and bail review as required by her conditions of release.
Moore was sentenced to one year in jail with all but 90 days suspended on condition of good behavior. She was credited for 16 days served while awaiting the resolution of her case. The judge recommended immediate release on electronic monitoring. An additional sentence of nine to 18 months in N.H. State Prison was suspended for five years.
Moore was placed on probation for three years and ordered to engage in substance use treatment.
Wentworth has also been charged. As of Friday, her court case was still pending.