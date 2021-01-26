Several Cheshire County leaders have endorsed former Executive Council candidate Emmett Soldati of Somersworth in his bid to helm the N.H. Democratic Party.
In a letter to county Democrats, five state representatives, two Keene city councilors and the chairman of the Keene Democrats ask their fellow party members to support Soldati in his challenge to longtime N.H. Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley. The letter is signed by state Reps. Amanda Elizabeth Toll, Joe Schapiro, Larry Welkowitz, Sparky Von Plinsky and Lucius Parshall, along with Keene City Councilors Bobby Williams and Randy Filiault, and Shaun Filiault, chairman of the Keene Democrats.
Toll, Schapiro, Von Plinsky and Welkowitz are all from Keene, while Parshall lives in Marlborough.
“Emmett has a detailed, people-centered platform to transform the party into an even more inclusive and successful organization,” the letter, which Toll emailed to The Sentinel, states. “We believe that Emmett’s leadership will help Democratic success in the midterm elections, which is necessary if we hope to pass statewide policies to help working people, expand educational and economic opportunity, and secure a brighter future for everyone in our state.”
Soldati is the owner of Teatotaller, a Somersworth café that has become a hub for LGBTQ+ community members. During his run for the N.H. Executive Council, Soldati was vocal in his support for small businesses, environmental justice and equal rights.
In the crowded Executive Council District 2 primary race, Soldati came in third among six Democratic candidates. The seat went to Concord lawyer Cinde Warmington, a Democrat, in November’s general election.
Buckley is finishing his seventh term leading the N.H. Democratic Party. He announced plans to seek an eighth term last week.
“As Chair, I see [every day] how our party works hard to empower and lift new voices and the voices of those left out of the circles of power,” Buckley said in a news release issued by his campaign. “We are working to continue to build progressive power across New Hampshire so that we can establish our state as a true blue state that leads New England and our country with equitable, sustainable, just, and popular policies.”
The election of the party’s new officers, which is open to all N.H. Democratic Party members, will be held March 14 via Zoom, according to the party’s website. Members will receive access information ahead of the election.