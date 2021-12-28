Several COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held in the Monadnock Region throughout January for both the initial doses of vaccines and booster shots.
Here's a rundown:
Clinics for the general public
The Greater Monadnock Public Health Network — which has been overseeing the area's vaccination efforts — is hosting most of the clinics for the general public.
First and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available for those age 18 and older. The first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for kids ages 5 to 17.
Booster shots will also be given, but only for those age 18 and up; people can choose among the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, depending on availability.
All clinics are walk-in and on a first come, first serve basis.
Clinics will be held on the following days and locations:
* Jan. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at John D. Perkins Academy in Marlow.
* Jan. 9 from noon to 2 p.m. at Granite Roots Brewing Company in Troy. A maximum of 90 doses will be given via the state's mobile vaccination van.
* Jan. 13 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at Keene State College's Young Student Center.
* Jan. 20 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Whitcomb Hall in Swanzey.
* Jan. 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Granite Roots Brewing Company in Troy.
The network will also host one of the state's "booster blitz" events on Jan. 8 at its site at 67 Maple Ave. in Keene. Appointments are required for this event, with registration opening Jan. 3 at vaccines.nh.gov.
Cheshire Medical Center patient-only clinics for kids
Cheshire Medical Center in Keene is hosting a round of clinics for its pediatric patients in January inside its Court Street facility, according to spokeswoman Heather Atwell.
Patients ages 5 to 18 can get first or second doses of Pfizer, and 16- and 17-year-olds can get a Pfizer booster shot. Appointments must be scheduled in advance by calling the pediatric office at 354-6666, Atwell said.
The clinic dates are:
* Jan. 6 (morning)
* Jan. 11 (afternoon)
* Jan. 13 (afternoon)
* Jan. 17 (all day)
* Jan. 21 (afternoon)
* Jan. 25 (morning)
* Jan. 27 (morning)