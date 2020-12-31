Cheshire County’s seventh confirmed COVID-19 death was announced Thursday, as the deadliest month of the pandemic in New Hampshire to date came to a close.
It was one of 18 new coronavirus deaths announced by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services Thursday.
The Cheshire County resident was a woman aged 60 or older. The others included four women and four men from Hillsborough County who were at least 60, a female resident of that county who was under 60, and a Sullivan County man of at least 60. The rest, also at least 60, lived in Belknap, Carroll, Merrimack and Strafford counties.
The state health department announced 231 deaths related to COVID-19 in the month of December, an average of more than seven per day — and 30 percent of the total death toll since March, which is 759 people.
Previously, May was the worst month for COVID-19 deaths in New Hampshire, with 173.
The state announced 848 new positive tests Thursday, including at least 10 in Cheshire County, 10 in Sullivan County and 193 in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua.
Some of those test results went back to Christmas Day, and not all results from recent days have been processed.
A total of 44,028 New Hampshire residents have tested positive since the pandemic began, 5,919 of whom are considered actively infected. Cheshire County had 142 known active cases as of Thursday.
Hospitals in the state held 317 COVID-19 patients on Thursday.