Seven people across two Cheshire County facilities recently tested positive for COVID-19, Cheshire County Administrator Christopher Coates announced in a news release Friday evening.
They include four inmates and one staff member of the Cheshire County Department of Corrections, along with two Maplewood Nursing Home workers, according to the release. The correctional cases are the first known cases of the viral disease at the jail since the pandemic’s start, Coates said.
On Monday, the department was informed that an inmate — who had been transferred to a different facility — had tested positive for COVID-19. Testing of the former inmate’s entire housing unit started when a second inmate from the unit reported symptoms, according to Coates.
The four inmates who tested positive, as well as three others who had tested negative but exhibited mild symptoms, were transferred to a specialized unit for isolation and monitoring, the release states.
The staff member who tested positive called out sick Sept. 7 and remains out of work per state guidelines.
Staff will be regularly tested for the next two weeks, and inmates will continue to be intermittently tested, Coates said.
Meanwhile, in this past week’s round of testing at Maplewood, two direct-care workers tested positive for the viral disease, Coates said in the release. All residents tested negative.
The two staff members last worked Sept. 14 and 15, and were asymptomatic at the time of testing, according to Coates, who said that the facility’s second floor will be limited to compassionate visits for the time being. The nursing home will conduct testing again next week, he said, noting in the release that the facility must have two consecutive weeks of all negative results before scheduled visits can resume throughout the building.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure that our residents and staff are safe. Our infection control procedures are in compliance,” Coates wrote in the release. “Our nursing home staff along [with] the Department of Corrections is educated on and understands the healthcare protocols for COVID-19 and all [emergencies].”