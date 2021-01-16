The COVID-19 outbreak at Keene Center has now infected 66 people at the Court Street senior-living facility, including more than half its residents, an official said Friday.
Fifty-one residents and 15 staff members have tested positive for the viral disease since the outbreak began in late December, according to Lori Mayer, spokeswoman for Genesis Healthcare, which owns Keene Center and several other area nursing homes.
One death had been attributed to the outbreak as of Friday.
The latest case numbers represent seven more residents, but no additional employees, than the facility reported Thursday.
Last Friday, when Genesis confirmed the outbreak in response to an inquiry from The Sentinel, 18 residents and two staff members had tested positive.
All of the cases are still considered active.
Keene Center has about 80 residents and 115 staff members.
To prevent the virus from spreading further, Mayer said Keene Center has been separating residents with COVID-19 from those who aren’t infected.
This is on top of other safety protocols, including daily COVID-19 testing and canceling all outside medical appointments, except those that are necessary.
Additionally, Keene Center residents and staff began receiving COVID-19 vaccines on Dec. 30 through a partnership with CVS Pharmacy.