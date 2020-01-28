Depending on the fortunes of their respective candidates on Feb. 11, seven local Democrats are in the running to represent New Hampshire at the Democratic National Convention this summer in Milwaukee.
After primary day, delegates will be awarded proportionally to the top vote-getters. On Saturday, Democratic presidential campaigns held their own caucuses across the state to pick delegates in both Granite State congressional districts.
The potential delegates selected from Cheshire County include:
* Kathy Bollerud of Harrisville for Amy Klobuchar
* State Rep. John Bordenet of Keene for Andrew Yang
* Andrea Hodson of Harrisville for Amy Klobuchar
* State Sen. Jay V. Kahn of Keene for Amy Klobuchar
* State Rep. Dave Morrill of Keene for Pete Buttigieg
* Kathy O’Donnell of Keene for Pete Buttigieg
* Heather Stockwell of Dublin for Bernie Sanders
Should a given presidential candidate reach 15 percent of the vote in either congressional district or in the statewide vote total on primary day, their delegates will get the nod to represent the state on the convention floor in July.
Of New Hampshire’s 33 delegates, the 2nd Congressional District — which includes the Monadnock Region — is assigned eight pledged delegates. The local representatives elected Saturday could take some of those slots. In April, five more at-large delegates and three party leaders and elected officials will be picked by the party in Concord to fill out the roster.
Pledged delegates must support a particular candidate, while the at-large delegates can support whomever they choose. Should no candidate reach the majority of the 1,990 pledged delegates nationally, New Hampshire’s pledged delegates would be able to vote for anyone they’d like on the convention floor after the first vote in what’s known as a “contested convention.”