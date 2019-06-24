Four New Hampshire residents, a couple from Massachusetts and a Rhode Island man were identified as the victims of the horrific crash that killed seven motorcyclists and injured three others Friday night in Randolph.
Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook; Albert Mazza, 49, of Lee; and Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington and Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, who were riding together, died in the crash that took the lives of seven members of the Jarheads MC, a motorcycle club made up of U.S. Marine Corps veterans and their spouses, said N.H. Deputy Attorney General Jane Young.
Joanne and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Mass., who were riding together on one bike, and Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I., also died in the crash, Young said.
Two Western Massachusetts residents were also injured. Joshua Morin, 45, of Dalton is in stable condition in Maine Medical Center and Steve Lewis, 58, of Brimfield was treated and released from an area hospital, she said.
“I don’t think that the word devastation can begin to describe the pain and the anguish,” she said, adding the families requested privacy and provided photos so they would not be contacted.
A GoFundMe account has been set up by the Jarheads MC members to help the families. By this morning, more than 6,400 people donated more than $316,000.
“Jarheads MC has always been about helping veterans and their families. Please help us now and give what you can. Everything you can do is appreciated. We are strong enough to get through this, but we ask for and need your support,” the page said.
The group of riders were struck by a pickup truck towing an empty trailer designed for cars driven by Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield, Mass. He was not injured in the crash, which occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on Route 2, Young said.
The motorcyclists were heading east in a group, and Zhukovskyy was driving westbound. The truck burst into flames after the crash.
Zhukovskyy was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice at his West Springfield home Monday after an arrest warrant was issued the same day for seven counts of negligent homicide.
New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval performed autopsies on the victims and determined the five men and two women died as a result of blunt trauma, she said.
The investigation remains open and active.
“State police, local and federal authorities have been at this scene since the time of the accident,” she said Sunday. “They have worked through both nights and will continue to work through the hours and days to come.”
The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating the crash.
When asked if Zhukovskyy, who works at Westfield Transport Inc., of West Springfield, was in custody or was allowed to return home after the crash, Young declined comment.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the company has five vehicles and five drivers. Over the past year there were 45 safety inspections with no violations found in 24 and violations found in 21. There have been no previous crashes in the past year.