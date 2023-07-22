Geoffrey Settles calls himself a “blue-collar photographer” in the way he revels in capturing the everyday sights of rural New England that fans of his work can relate to.
“I’m not one of those elaborate [photographers] where I get up on these high mountaintops and areas where most people don’t go,” the 55-year-old Peterborough resident said. “I try to keep my photography on the average person that might just be driving to the grocery store or work. I get things that are very relatable for the person looking at it, and I think that’s why I like it.”
And he does all this through the lens of a smartphone.
“I’ve never really owned a professional camera,” he said. “All the gimmicks of a camera always intimidated me.”
Settles said he really started to explore the world of photography when he bought a Samsung Galaxy S6 in 2015.
“I was amazed by the camera of that phone,” he said. “They’re true cameras, and to this day that’s what I use. ... People are blown away with what I can do with that thing.”
Since then, he has upgraded to a newer model, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, for his photography, which he said tends to be driven by the weather.
During the fall, he keeps an eye out for when the leaves start to turn, and in the winter months he likes to go out in storms to capture the snow showers.
“I’m almost like a storm chaser that way,” he said. “I try to go out and capture weather events, because that’s usually what people remember, and it makes for a dramatic photo.”
Anyone who browses Settles’ website or his Facebook page will be met with photos of sunsets, landscapes and architecture from nearby communities, including Peterborough, Sharon, Fitzwilliam, Jaffrey and Keene.
Settles, who works full-time as a team lead at the Jaffrey-based medical manufacturing facility MilliporeSigma, said he’s gained a loyal following for his work, especially since he moved to Peterborough from Tucson, Ariz., with his wife, Vicki, about four years ago.
In 2020, he started selling calendars with several of his photos. When he started, he had 25 made to see how they would do, and they all sold in about 20 minutes of his announcing them online. That year, he sold around 150 calendars, and he’s been selling them ever since.
Last year, he sold 500 calendars, shipping some to California and others as far as New Zealand and England. His work is also featured on postcards and greeting cards, or customers can purchase framed prints on his website.
To see that his work has reached so many people is immensely gratifying, Settles said.
“It’s special to me. I’m just having fun with it, and I love it,” he said. “I think I love doing it because it makes people feel happy, and I get that a lot.”
Kevin Brace, manager of Peterborough Camera, Copies and More, a store that sells Settles’ postcards and calendars, called Settles one of the nicest people he’s ever met.
“He’s truly the salt of the earth,” Brace said.
An amateur photographer himself, Brace said he’s impressed with the images Settles is able to capture with his smartphone, and added that he has a good eye for lighting and composition.
In fact, Settles won a photo contest the camera store hosted last year that drew more than 500 entries.
“It was amazing. He went up against photographers with thousands of dollars of equipment,” Brace said. “He’s got this unique gift where he knows, ‘When I take this picture, it will be good and people will love it.’ ”
Brace explained that Settles’ winning photo was of a couple in Peterborough walking across a pedestrian bridge at night, amid fog and with the lights of businesses in the background.
Settles grew up in Leominster, Mass., and he said his love for photography goes as far back as when he was 2 and used to look through family photo albums.
“To this day I still have those photo albums,” he said. “I’ve just always been a fan of capturing photos, videos or audio.”
His mother, Joan, had a camera that he always liked to play with. “I couldn’t wait to take pictures and get them developed.”
He added that his passion for photography comes from documenting any sort of moment in time, whether that be through a Polaroid camera or through a tape recorder he was given when he was 8.
Back then, Settles said he already enjoyed photographing nature, old architecture, people and cars.
“The New England landscape, there’s just something special about it,” he said. “In grade school, I always liked taking pictures of old barns and houses.”
After graduating from Leominster High School in 1986, Settles moved with his family to Tucson, Ariz. However, after a couple of years, he moved back to New England and worked as a quality control technician for Pepsi while living in Ayer, Mass. During that time, he also met Vicki and they had their daughter, Nicole, now 33.
After seven years of living in New England, Settles returned to Tucson with his wife and daughter, where he co-owned and helped run a vending company for 22 years.
But just like before, he couldn’t stay away from the Northeast.
“We just missed New England,” he said. “We decided that we need to be home; we were just ready.”
So he moved to the Monadnock Region with Vicki while pursuing a job with MilliporeSigma. He still works there throughout the week while photography takes up most of his time on the weekend.
But the hours and effort he puts into photography on top of a full-time job are worth it for Settles, for the serene views he finds and the comments from his followers.
“With the work that I’m sharing, it’s basically sharing God’s beauty,” he said. “It’s been so special for me because I’ve gotten that feedback where, with all the negativity in the world, [my work] is really a positive spot.”
