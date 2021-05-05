A settlement is being negotiated to resolve a lawsuit against Bob Bernstein, an Antrim resident sued earlier this year by his business partner, who alleged he defrauded investors in Bernstein’s sustainable-agriculture organization.
U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni dismissed the case April 29, one day after Bernstein’s attorney informed her that Bernstein and New York philanthropist Joshua Rechnitz had reached an agreement in principle to settle Rechnitz’s lawsuit.
For the court to enforce their settlement, Bernstein and Rechnitz must submit it within 30 days of Caproni’s order dismissing the case, she wrote. The case can be reinstated before then if either party requests to resume litigation.
The dispute between Bernstein and Rechnitz stems from their work involving two farms managed by Northeast Farm Access, an organization Bernstein started in 2013 that aims to restore aging farms in the region. Among those properties, Northeast Farm Access established the Marlborough Agricultural Center — the former Maple Homestead Farm on Richardson Road — in 2017.
In a lawsuit filed Jan. 14 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Rechnitz claimed Bernstein defrauded him out of millions of dollars by misrepresenting project costs and making “arbitrary, futile [and] counterproductive” purchases for a farm they co-own in that state. Rechnitz also said a substantial portion of his investments, some of which were loans that he says were never repaid, were funneled into Northeast Farm Access’ for-profit entity — now called NEFA1 — to enrich Bernstein personally.
Bernstein called the allegations “wildly inaccurate and misleading,” saying his business dealings were transparent and that he was not responsible for, nor did he intend to benefit from, projects that went over budget. Instead, he blamed an associate of Rechnitz for mismanaging one such project — a goat dairy that Bernstein said would cost $45,000 but ended up costing more than $700,000, according to the lawsuit.
Luke Nikas, an attorney representing Rechnitz, said Tuesday that he expects an agreement with Bernstein to be reached by the court’s 30-day deadline. He declined to offer details of the settlement, since the parties are still negotiating its terms.
Bernstein could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.