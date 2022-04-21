The pedestrian struck by a car Tuesday afternoon in downtown Keene was badly injured, according to his sister, who said he is a student at Keene State College.
Keino Somers, 24, was released from Cheshire Medical Center late Tuesday evening with injuries his sister, Gail Somers, said could keep him out of school for the rest of the semester. He is recovering at home in Keene from a concussion and injuries to his collarbone, a swollen head and face, and a right arm that he’s unable to use, she said Wednesday.
Keene police Sgt. Joel Chidester said Keino Somers was using a crosswalk near Keene State’s archway just after 3 p.m. As he walked, two vehicles stopped, but a third, a gray Jeep Renegade driven by Aidan Dehays, 21, of Athol, Mass., failed to yield and hit him, Chidester said.
Police at the scene Tuesday said neither alcohol nor speed appeared to be a factor.
Chidester said Wednesday that no charges or traffic citations had been issued but the investigation was ongoing, so either remained possible.
Gail Somers, owner of Yahso Jamaican Grille in downtown Keene, said her brother remembers two cars stopping but had no recollection of being hit. She said he was not available to talk to The Sentinel on Wednesday because doctors had told him to rest.
“Him being hit does kind of shake us really bad because it could have been worse,” she said. “It could have been worse, but he was injured really bad.”
She raised concern that Keene police did not issue a traffic citation or criminal charge to the driver — calling it “beyond comprehension” that the driver was allowed to leave the scene without so much as a ticket — and questioned whether race played a role in the decision not to do so immediately.
She said police told her they were waiting to hear about the level of injury her brother, who is Black, suffered before issuing any charges or citations.
“We’re kind of just really taken aback by that, and the family is just really concerned about whether it is going to be handled properly,” she said.
Chidester declined to comment on this, referring a reporter to the investigating officer’s supervisor, Lt. Steven Tenney, who was not available for comment Thursday morning by deadline.
Race "didn't play a factor" in the police department's decision not to issue a citation or charge at the scene, Tenney said later Thursday morning. The department's accident investigation team is still putting together what happened and is coordinating stories between the driver, the pedestrian, and witnesses. The team was back at the scene with a member of the city's public works department on Wednesday to continue the investigation and diagram the area, he said.
Paul Miller, a spokesman for the college, said in a prepared statement Wednesday that Keino Somers is an intern in the Communications and Marketing Department.
“He is bright, smart, and making his mark,” Miller said. “Our thoughts and our support and our wishes for a full and quick recovery are with him and have been all day.”
This isn’t the first time a Keene State student has been seriously injured in a downtown crosswalk. In the spring of 2016, Abbie Sweatt of Scarborough, Maine, a senior, was hit by a car while crossing Main Street at the Elliot Street crosswalk. She suffered injuries including serious head trauma but was able to recover enough to attend graduation that May.
According to Miller, Keene State President Melinda Treadwell was on the phone with City Manager Elizabeth Dragon within minutes of the crash Tuesday and was glad to hear of the city’s willingness to work actively and aggressively to continue to improve pedestrian safety in the area.
“Anyone who has traveled this section of Main Street knows of its risks,” Miller said. “It is a high-traffic area, for cars and for pedestrians.”
This article has been updated with comment from Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney, which a reporter received after Thursday's press time.