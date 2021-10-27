PETERBOROUGH — Several streets in Peterborough and Jaffrey were closed this morning, following a serious vehicle crash on Route 202, according to an official. Route 202 reopened around 11 a.m.
One person was taken to the hospital, according to a dispatcher at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid, who did not have further information. The crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m.
Jaffrey Police Chief Todd Muilenberg — who was assisting Peterborough police on the scene Wednesday — said Peterborough Street, Nutting Road and Lehtinen Road in Jaffrey would be closed while the accident is under investigation.
He was unsure which roads were closed in Peterborough due to the crash and also did not have details on the crash itself Wednesday morning.
Peterborough Police Chief Scott Guinard was also assisting on the scene, Muilenberg noted, and wasn’t immediately available for comment.
Additionally, Hillcrest Road in Jaffrey was closed and will likely remain so for the rest of the day due to downed utility poles from Tuesday night’s rainstorm, Muilenberg said.
The Sentinel will update this story as more information on the crash becomes available.