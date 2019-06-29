TROY — Two vehicle crashes involving utility poles caused outages in town Friday morning, according to an Eversource spokeswoman.
Around 8:45 a.m., crews from the power company responded to the first crash, which affected almost 100 electric customers, the spokeswoman, Kaitlyn Woods, said by email.
Part of North Main Street was closed after the incident, which involved a car crashing into a pole, according to dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid. Dispatchers said two people were trapped inside at one point, and a medical helicopter was called, but then canceled.
As Eversource crews responded to that crash, a second crash in the same area was reported. That one caused an outage that affected about 70 customers, Woods said.
Troy police were not reachable Friday for further detail on the crashes.
Separately, an outage near Eversource’s Emerald Street substation in Keene briefly affected more than 2,400 customers Friday, Woods said.
Power was restored to a little more than 2,000 of them within two minutes of the outage, which started a little after 8:45 a.m., Woods said by email. The other 400 or so customers were back online about a half-hour later.
As of early Friday evening, Eversource was still investigating the cause of the Keene outage, she said.