This morning we surpassed the recently increased goal of $45,000 for our “Help Local Journalism Thrive” campaign. Close to 400 people have contributed to this effort, which we launched after advertising revenue plummeted, depressed by the novel coronavirus’ impact on area businesses. That support, among other benefits, has allowed us to keep our newsroom strong and, soon, increase our business and economy coverage.
We offer our deepest gratitude for the trust of donors who believe in our mission to keep people informed, particularly in these times of health, economic and social difficulties.
We will leave the campaign open until the end of this month, cutting short our original intention of a 60-day fundraising effort. You have helped us exceed our objective; there are many other local programs and organizations deserving of support in these challenging times, and we hope folks will turn to those, too.
The Keene Sentinel has been covering the news in this region for nearly two-and-a-quarter centuries. Our job, during that time, has been to bring essential local, state, national and international news to our readers. We understand the importance of that work, and, as the very generous response to this appeal reminds us, there is an appreciation of our intentions.
“To all staff,” writes a local couple in making a recent donation, “thank you for upholding the American ideals of liberty, justice and opportunity for all.”
Again, we thank those who contributed to our campaign. During our long history of serving this region’s important news and information needs, this has been a signature moment for our newspaper, and we are grateful.
Sincerely,
THOMAS M. EWING
Publisher
TERRENCE L. WILLIAMS
President & COO