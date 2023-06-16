MANCHESTER — The Sentinel on Thursday evening earned top honors statewide for investigative reporting and editorial writing, along with five other prizes at the annual N.H. Press Association awards banquet.
The event at the N.H. Institute of Politics in Manchester honored work published in 2022 by the NHPA's roughly 30 member news organizations.
"Co-Executive Editor Cecily Weisburgh and I applaud the Sentinel staff members who were recognized tonight, the rest of our team and our fellow New Hampshire journalists for their hard work serving the Monadnock Region and the Granite State," said Anika Clark, executive editor-local news. "This work is difficult, never-ending and important — and it's so nice to take a moment to celebrate it."
Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger and former staff reporter Ryan Spencer won first place in investigative reporting for a series of stories on gallons of fentanyl solution that went missing from Cheshire Medical Center from late 2021 through early 2022, and the resulting disciplinary action at the Keene hospital.
“I am unbelievably humbled to have received first place for our work on the ongoing investigation into the missing and stolen gallons of fentanyl solution at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene," Belanger said. "I am so proud of myself and my former colleague, Ryan Spencer. These stories took a lot of time, effort and creativity, and we continue to probe this situation to this day.”
Belanger, the lead reporter in The Sentinel's Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab, has been with the newspaper since the summer of 2019. Spencer left The Sentinel in late 2022 to continue his career at a local newspaper in Colorado.
In the editorial writing category, The Sentinel's Managing Editor for News Operations Bill Bilodeau won first place. Fellow editorial board member Laurie Kaiser took home third place in the same category. Bilodeau and Kaiser each submitted a package of three editorials they penned on topics ranging from town meeting participation to student safety concerns at local schools.
"Our editorial board is very collaborative," said Bilodeau, "and it's an honor to have that and to have a platform like this so frequently. Even so, there are times when it feels like we're just shouting into the wind. It's gratifying sometimes to feel like you're being heard, especially by peers who are seeing the same dynamics play out around the state and country."
Visual Journalist Hannah Schroeder took home second place for best photo essay for her story last summer on a Keene family experiencing homelessness.
Hunter Oberst, The Sentinel's city government and housing reporter, won third place in the government reporting category for his coverage of plans for Keene's downtown infrastructure overhaul.
Digital Community Engagement Journalist James Rinker earned second place for best use of social media for his “Behind the Bylines” Instagram story project, in which Sentinel journalists give social media users a behind-the-scenes look at their work.
And Rinker and Jack Rooney, The Sentinel’s managing editor for audience development, won second place for sports writing for the March to DeMar — a series of first-person columns about their experience training for last year’s Clarence DeMar Marathon and Half Marathon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.