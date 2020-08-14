MANCHESTER — The Sentinel received four awards Wednesday night during the 2019 N.H. Press Association Distinguished Journalism Awards.
Digital writer/producer Samantha Hayes won first place in Best Use of Video — Feature in Class 1 for her video “Trusty Steeds Changing Lives,” about local therapeutic horsemanship programs. Hayes and Cecily Weisburgh, managing editor-digital, placed second in the category for their video “Walldogs in Keene: An Unforgettable Journey,” about the mural festival in the city in June 2019.
Bill Bilodeau, managing editor-news operations, took second place in the Editorial Writing category in Class 1.
Former Sentinel education reporter Meg McIntyre won third place in Entertainment Reporting Class 1 for her story “Newtown native’s art installation at Keene State evokes the trauma of gun violence,” about a Keene State art student who used inspiration from her hometown to create an installation as the culminating project of her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.
The awards were presented during a ceremony broadcast on Facebook from the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications in Manchester.