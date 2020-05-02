Though it’s an unusual end to their senior year, the Class of 2020 deserves a public celebration.
We’re looking to honor these local high school seniors for their hard work over the past four years through a “virtual yearbook” on our website, sentinelsource.com.
Each local high school will have its own page, where a gallery of the graduating seniors’ photos will be displayed.
To send in a photo, click on the virtual yearbook form on sentinelsource.com (please get permission from the photographer before sending). It doesn’t have to be a formal senior photo — any photo taken during their senior year will work. You can also add information about the senior, such as activities during high school, future plans and parents’ names.
Any questions? Just email us at news@keenesentinel.com.
Thanks, and we look forward to celebrating our local seniors as they graduate!