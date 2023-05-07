NENPA awards

The Sentinel won 13 awards in the New England Newspaper & Press Association's annual Better Newspaper Competition. Showing some of the awards at Saturday's ceremony are, from left, COO and President Sean Burke; James Rinker, digital community engagement journalist; Visual Journalist Hannah Schroeder; Jack Rooney, managing editor for audience development; and Terrence Williams, senior advisor for audience and community engagement.

 Photo by Kiernan Alati

WALTHAM, Mass. — The Sentinel earned recognition for its innovation, events and journalism at the New England Newspaper & Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Competition awards Saturday.

 






