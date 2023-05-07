WALTHAM, Mass. — The Sentinel earned recognition for its innovation, events and journalism at the New England Newspaper & Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Competition awards Saturday.
Two Sentinel initiatives received NENPA's Innovator Award. Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger and the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab, which launched last February, took first place. Digital Community Engagement Journalist James Rinker's "Behind the Bylines" Instagram story project, in which Sentinel journalists give social media users a behind-the-scenes look at their work, won third place. This marks the fifth straight year The Sentinel has earned an Innovator Award.
NENPA is a trade association serving more than 450 newspapers in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Rhode Island. The awards were given out during the organization’s yearly New England Newspaper Convention, held Saturday at the The Westin Waltham Boston hotel.
In total, The Sentinel won 13 awards at the event.
“We are extremely honored by the recognition our staff has received from NENPA," Publisher Thomas M. Ewing said. "These awards are a tribute to their talent and hard work, as well as their dedication to work collaboratively and with innovation to serve our readers and the region.”
In the business innovation category, The Sentinel's inaugural 2022 Community Impact Report and accompanying video, which together provided readers with an inside look at The Sentinel and the importance of local journalism in the Monadnock Region, won first place.
The same project — led by Rinker, Visual Journalist Hannah Schroeder, Managing Editor for Audience Development Jack Rooney and Assistant Director of Digital & Design Shay Riley — also took home first place in the audience building promotion category. The Sentinel's 2023 Impact Report is scheduled to publish in late May.
Rinker also earned recognition alongside Cecily Weisburgh, executive editor-digital, in NENPA's combating misinformation and restoring trust category, taking second place. The pair worked with Trusting News, a national project helping journalists earn news consumers' trust, to increase the transparency of The Sentinel's opinion articles online.
Weisburgh and Rinker, along with former Director of Digital and Design Jessica Garcia, took second place for best overall website.
Schroeder received an honorable mention for best photo story for her images of volunteers helping escort amphibians across North Lincoln Street in Keene last spring.
In NENPA's advertising/circulation/promotion competition, The Sentinel earned four awards for its events. The 2022 Trendsetters Awards, recognizing young professionals for their contributions to their places of work and to their communities, took home third place in the events category. Radically Rural, the annual summit centered around creating vibrant rural communities nationwide, won second place.
That summit, co-hosted in Keene by The Sentinel and the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, also earned first place for best online/virtual event.
The annual Ewing Arts Awards, co-hosted with Arts Alive, won first place for newspaper-sponsored event promotion.
The Sentinel's Extraordinary Women magazine earned second place in the niche publications category, and the Choice Awards publication won second place in the pure advertising niche publication category.
