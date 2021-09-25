MANCHESTER — The Sentinel picked up statewide awards for its journalism Thursday night.
In the N.H. Press Association’s 2020 Excellence in Journalism contest, The Sentinel finished second in three categories: Bill Bilodeau, for editorial writing; Paul Cuno-Booth, in the feature-story category, for an article he wrote on Joanne Mellady, a Washington, N.H., woman who died of COVID-19; and staff reporter Jack Rooney and contributing writer Meg McIntyre in the community-service category for The Sentinel’s Pandemic Parenting series. In each category, The Sentinel competed against other New Hampshire daily news outlets.
Taking a first-place honor for Excellence in Collaboration and Partnership were the partners of the Granite State News Collaborative, of which The Sentinel is a member, for their coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.Originally slated for an in-person gathering, the awards ceremony was live-streamed from the Nackey Loeb School of Communications in Manchester.