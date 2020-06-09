The Keene Sentinel is staging a virtual talent contest, looking for contestants who have gifts for performing.
Monadnock’s Got Talent is a new regional talent show in which area singers, dancers, actors, comedians, magicians and others can upload short videos of their work to The Sentinel’s website.
Contestants age 13 and older can submit a video — no longer than four minutes — of themselves performing a talent they feel is worthy of recognition. There are no individual categories.
Submissions will be accepted from June 9 through June 26. For the rules and to enter, visit https://www.sentinelsource.com/monadnocksgottalent/#/gallery. You must include your name and a brief description of your act with your entry. Everyone in the region is welcome to vote once for their favorite contestant from June 28 through July 19.
The top five contestants with the most votes will be the finalists. Four finalists will receive a $50 cash prize and the winner will receive a $150 cash prize. A panel of judges will determine the winner, who will be announced during a Facebook Live event July 27.
For more information, contact Samantha Hayes at shayes@keenesentinel.com