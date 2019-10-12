Sentinel staff writer Sierra Hubbard’s investigative reporting on a dog-chew manufacturing company was honored with a regional award Thursday at the annual New England Newspaper Conference in Worcester, Mass.
For Hubbard’s coverage on BetterBone Inc., The Sentinel received one of this year’s 16 Publick Occurrences Awards, which are presented to recognize “New England’s most outstanding journalism in 2019,” according to the event program.
BetterBone Inc. moved into the old Homestead Woolen Mill complex in Swanzey last year, with its owner promising 224 jobs by that December.
But recognizing red flags, Hubbard discovered personal and professional blemishes on Angelo Nastovski’s record and inconsistencies in his claims about its past.
Hubbard documented this extensively in an article The Sentinel published in October 2018. Since then, BetterBone —which never received its certificate of occupancy from Swanzey officials to start production in the facility — left town, and the N.H. Department of Labor determined Nastovski owed more than $28,000 in back wages.
The annual Publick Occurrences Awards are named after the first newspaper with multiple pages published in the colonies in 1690. It existed for four days before being shut down by the government.
Other recipients this year are: the Concord Monitor; The Eagle-Tribune, The Republican, The Daily Item, The Herald News, The Sun, the Cape Cod Times, Worcester Magazine and Worcester Business Journal, all of Massachusetts; Seven Days and the Bennington Banner, both of Vermont; and the Sun Journal of Lewiston, Maine.
The New England Newspaper Conference is presented by the New England Newspaper and Press Association, the New England Society of News Editors and the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association.