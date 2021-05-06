The Sentinel is one of three news organizations nationwide to be recognized this week by the News Media Alliance for its audience-engagement initiatives during the past year, according to a news release from the national nonprofit.
Alongside #ThisIsTuscon, a site created by the Arizona Daily Star, and McClatchy, a California-based media company that owns local newspapers throughout the country, The Sentinel was honored with the 2020 John P. Murray Award for Excellence in Audience Development.
“While we received several impressive nominations again this year, these three organizations showed some amazing results that really demonstrate how far the industry has come, and how news publishers have innovated and are seeing great success in growing audience and revenue for their digital products and services,” David Chavern, president and CEO of the News Media Alliance, said in the release.
The Sentinel was recognized in part for its participation in Table Stakes, a nine-month program led by the Poynter Institute, a prominent journalism education center in Florida. During the program, participants focus on performance-driven change to remain vital community assets and to better serve their readers.
At The Sentinel, this work has encompassed the entire company, President and Chief Operating Officer Terrence Williams said.
“It’s been a total company effort to grow our digital audience while doing all we can to hold onto print subscribers, too,” Williams said in a prepared statement. “Being part of the Table Stakes program at Poynter in 2019-2020 provided us invaluable guidance and practices, and we continue to work at those daily. My praise goes to our staff members who have committed to this effort and to our readers for their support of our journalism.”
The award is named in memory of the News Media Alliance’s former vice president of audience development. John Murray was with the organization, which has nearly 2,000 members nationwide, for more than 20 years before he died in 2018, according to the release.