The Keene Sentinel has been named a distinguished newspaper in the New England Newspaper & Press Association’s (NENPA) 2020 New England Newspaper of the Year competition.
Newspapers of the year and distinguished newspapers were named in eight circulation categories at the recent New England Newspaper Conference & Awards program, which was held virtually.
NENPA’s Newspaper of the Year contest features the best efforts of news organizations across the region’s six states. More than 450 newspapers belong to NENPA, with most entering the organization’s annual journalism contests. The category in which The Sentinel enters, daily newspapers under 10,000 circulation, is among the largest in terms of members.
The Concord Monitor was named newspaper of the year in this circulation class; joining The Sentinel as a distinguished newspaper was the Gloucester Daily Times in Massachusetts.