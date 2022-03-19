A new initiative launched by The Keene Sentinel is being bolstered by a veteran journalist who will help edit and direct health care coverage.
Roberta Baker brings 30 years of newspaper experience to assist with the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. The lab, which includes Sentinel reporter Olivia Belanger, was unveiled last month to bring a solutions-journalism approach to various regional and statewide health care issues. By dedicating a reporter full-time and several hours each week to editing and directing that coverage, the newspaper hopes to broaden its reporting and reach a larger, diverse audience with important health information.
Terrence Williams, president of The Sentinel, said he is delighted the paper can work with Baker and leverage her expertise in both health care reporting and solutions journalism.
“We hope the lab can identify problems to solve and find those communities, individuals or institutions who are making progress with similar challenges, and that this information proves helpful,” Williams said. “Roberta is the perfect person, based on her years of experience, to elevate our work. We look forward to her assistance and direction.”
Baker has reported on health topics for 30 years for newspapers in New England, including the Portland Press Herald, The Boston Globe, the N.H. Union Leader and the Laconia Daily Sun. For the past three years she worked as a solutions journalist covering health, aging, social and economic issues and civil discourse through grants from the N.H. Endowment for Health and the N.H. Charitable Trust. She has received awards in health reporting, education reporting, business and economic reporting and feature writing from the New England Newspaper and Press Association and the N.H. Press Association, including community service awards from the N.H. Press Association for the past three years. She is a graduate of Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and is the author of four children’s picture books published by Little, Brown and Co.
She lives in Concord and Tilton with her family and has childhood connections to the Monadnock Region.